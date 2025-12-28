Sunday marks busy day at LAX for end-of-year holiday travel season

The Brief LAX experienced a busy but calm post-Christmas travel rush on Sunday as TSA projected Dec. 28 to be the peak day of the holiday travel season. Travelers at LAX reported smooth navigation and helpful staff despite hundreds of flight delays reported by FlightAware. TSA expects heavy traveler volume through early January, with nearly 2.86 million passengers anticipated on the busiest travel day.



The post-Christmas rush was in full swing at LAX on Sunday.

TSA is predicting Sunday, Dec. 28, will be the busiest day of the 2025 end-of-year holiday travel season.

"I flew out on the 21, visited some family up in Portland, Oregon," said Daniel Montano-Lobe, who was traveling back to LAX.

"Now I’m heading to Australia. I live there now, so I have a long flight ahead of me," said Carol Green.

TSA says the 2025 end-of-year holiday travel season will be a busy one. During the period between Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, and Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, the agency expects the heaviest traveler volume to be about 2.86 million travelers on Sunday, Dec. 28.

According to FlightAware, as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, LAX had seen just a few cancellations but more than 400 delays. Many of those delays were flights coming into LAX from cities like Boston, New York, and Denver.

But overall, all was calm and bright at LAX on Sunday.

"Actually, it was beautiful coming in here. We got directions right when we got off the plane," said one traveler who landed at LAX.

"We were like, ‘How are we going to get to the other terminal? How are we going to figure this out? There’s going to be so many people,’ and then everybody has been really helpful, really kind," said Kelly Kern, who was traveling through LAX with her mom.