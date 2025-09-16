VIDEO: Suspected thief arrested at Sun Valley Kohl's store attempts to escape from police at hospital

The Brief LAPD said Gregory Pekarek is responsible for multiple thefts at a Kohl's store in Sun Valley. The police department released video of officers arresting him inside the Kohl's department store as well as at a hospital after he tried to flee again.



The Los Angeles Police Department released bodycam-worn video of an alleged thief being arrested inside a department store.

What we know:

On Aug. 1 around 9:25 p.m., officers were conducting extra patrols at a Kohl's department store on Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Sun Valley due to recent thefts that had occurred days before.

The LAPD identified the suspect in those thefts as 49-year-old Gregory Pekarek, who they say stole a large quantity of clothes.

The police department said officers recognized Pekarek after spotting him in the men’s clothing aisle, kneeling while holding numerous jeans in his arms. As officers approached Pekarek, he attempted to run, but as he ran, he struck his head on a clothing rack. According to the police department, officers had to use physical force and their bodyweight to restrain Pekarek and take him into custody.

Pekarek sustained a laceration above his right eye during the altercation and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, Pekarek attempted to flee again.

Video shows him sitting on a gurney while two officers were in the room with him. Once one of the officers left, Pekarek immediately got up and started running. But he didn't get far as officers nearby quickly detained him again. The video LAPD shared shows officers restraining his legs so he doesn't run again.

Pekarek was booked for burglary and transported to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

According to LAPD, on August 2, medical staff reported that Pekarek was experiencing a medical condition ‘attributed to the use of force with the officers’ and was admitted for observation.

Multiple officers sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment, LAPD said.