Summer's hottest dress trends from Macy's

TREND #1: AND NOW THIS "BODYCON" DRESS

Sweats and t-shirts were comfortable during the pandemic, but as things go back to normal, it makes sense that people want to get dressed up again and put their bodies on display and that’s one of the reason the Bodycon dress has made a huge comeback this summer.

TREND #2: AND NOW THIS "BABYDOLL" DRESS

After a year of seeing our family, friends, and colleagues, exclusively from the waist up, it’s about time we gave our legs a chance to be seen, and the best way to do just that this summer is with a short hemline. A tiered baby doll mini with puff sleeve never goes out of style and you can wear it in the fall with boots.

TREND #3: AND NOW THIS "SLIP" DRESS

For those who want to go straight back to the ’90s, a short and sweet mini slip dress will instantly find a spot in your wardrobe. You can dress it down with a layered tee + sneakers, or dress it up with heels for those nights out.

TREND #4: INC "PUFF-SLEEVE CUTOUT" DRESS

This trend we've seen with all the celebs and all over social media - hands down the most photographed trend of the season! We're seeing cutouts in almost every silhouette—from bikinis to bodysuits, tops, and, of course, dresses. For a subtly sexy summer dress, consider one with a waist cut out and in a midi length so you won't feel overly revealing. In simple neutral colors, you’ll have no problem dressing these up with heels and a clutch for hot summer nights or with flat sandals and a sun hat for warm summer days

TREND #5: INC "BOHO MAXI" DRESS

A printed boho bmaxi dress is one of the most versatile pieces of the season. You can just as easily wear one as a beach cover-up as you could to a wedding (so long as you have the right accessories). Airy and light, the maxi dress will be the hero piece in your summer wardrobe.

