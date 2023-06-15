Summer travel: Passport fair to be held at Lomita post office

With summer starting, many people will be traveling soon.

To ensure U.S. citizens are prepared to travel, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting a passport fair June 24 at the Lomita Post Office.

The passport fair will be held between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 25131 Narbonne Avenue.

Appointments are not required, but it is a first come, first serve basis…as customers are encouraged to show up early.

To apply for a passport, applicants need a valid form of photo ID and proof of citizenship. People can use a previous/expired passport, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship or a current and valid driver’s license, government ID or military ID.

Visit Passport Application & Passport Renewal | USPS to see if you’re eligible to renew by mail. For children under the age of 16, both parents/guardians must be present to authorize the passport.

Application forms and other information can be found at usps.com/passport or travel.state.gov/passport.