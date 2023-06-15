Expand / Collapse search

Summer travel: Passport fair to be held at Lomita post office

By FOX 11 Digital Team
To ensure U.S. citizens are prepared to travel, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting a passport fair June 24 at the Lomita Post Office.

LOS ANGELES - With summer starting, many people will be traveling soon. 

The passport fair will be held between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 25131 Narbonne Avenue.

Appointments are not required, but it is a first come, first serve basis…as customers are encouraged to show up early.

To apply for a passport, applicants need a valid form of photo ID and proof of citizenship. People can use a previous/expired passport, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship or a current and valid driver’s license, government ID or military ID.

Visit Passport Application & Passport Renewal | USPS to see if you’re eligible to renew by mail. For children under the age of 16, both parents/guardians must be present to authorize the passport. 

Application forms and other information can be found at usps.com/passport or travel.state.gov/passport