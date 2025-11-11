Studio City veteran recounts harrowing attack after shooting naked intruder

The Brief Residents say George Karkoc, 79, is a hero after he jumped in to help his neighbor after a naked man entered the house. The naked intruder died after being shot. Karkoc suffered two broken legs during the attack.



A Vietnam veteran who foiled an attack and saved his neighbor's life, is talking about his terrifying ordeal from his hospital after he shot and killed a naked intruder in Studio City last week.

79-year-old George Karkoc is recovering at Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills after suffering two broken legs during the struggle with the intruder, according to police.

The backstory:

Just after 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, police responded to a home in the 4500 block of Tujunga Avenue after receiving a shooting call regarding a trespassing suspect. Police say a naked man broke into the front of the house and once inside, he confronted the 79-year-old homeowner. Karkoc pleaded for the man to go away, saying he had called police over and over again. But the suspect refused, and Karkoc grabbed his gun.

LAPD investigators said the suspect grabbed Karkoc and threw him onto the ground, resulting in two broken legs. While on the ground, Karkoc was able to shoot the suspect.

What they're saying:

"I'm on my back. My leg's collapsed. He's on top of me, and my arm with a gun is pinned behind my back, so I was able to reach back with my left hand, take the gun out of my right hand, and I brought it out, and pressed it against him, and then I shot. And then he moved back a little bit, I shot again," Karkoc told FOX 11 from his hospital bed.

Multiple cameras captured the naked trespasser roaming the Studio City neighborhood. Karkoc said he knew he had to leap into action when his young female neighbors screamed frantically for help.

"I knew that if I didn't take care of him, I had no clue what he was going to do or was capable of doing."

The unidentified suspect died from his gunshot wounds.

Neighbors told FOX 11 on Friday that they emphatically hailed George as a hero.

"I kind of disregard it, but I don't consider myself a hero. You know, it's a situation where I was fortunate enough to do the right thing," Karkoc said. "I'm just thankful that I'm alive, and that the situation got taken care of."

LAPD investigators said Karkoc did everything humanly possible to try to end the altercation peacefully, but the assailant simply would not hear of it.

On Veterans Day, about six members of LAPD stopped by his hospital bed to wish him a happy Veterans Day and thank him for his service.

What's next:

According to his family, Karkoc will be in the hospital for about another week then go through rehab.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover medical expenses.