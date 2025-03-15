Woman shot after being followed to Studio City home
LOS ANGELES - A woman was hospitalized after she was shot by two people who followed her home in Studio City, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. Friday at 3944 Kentucky Drive and Lankershim Boulevard, near Universal Studios.
According to LAPD, the victim, a 39-year-old woman, had just parked her car when she was approached by two suspects who had followed her in a silver sedan.
The suspects fired several shots at the woman before fleeing the scene. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg and was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with stable vital signs, police said.
The suspects were described as men wearing black clothing and black masks.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if the woman was targeted or knew the suspects.