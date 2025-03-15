Woman shot after being followed to Studio City home

The Brief Police are looking for the two people who followed a woman home then shot her as she parked her car. It's unclear if the woman was targeted or knew the suspects. The suspects were seen in a silver sedan.



A woman was hospitalized after she was shot by two people who followed her home in Studio City, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. Friday at 3944 Kentucky Drive and Lankershim Boulevard, near Universal Studios.

According to LAPD, the victim, a 39-year-old woman, had just parked her car when she was approached by two suspects who had followed her in a silver sedan.

The suspects fired several shots at the woman before fleeing the scene. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg and was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with stable vital signs, police said.

The suspects were described as men wearing black clothing and black masks.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the woman was targeted or knew the suspects.