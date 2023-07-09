Studio City residents protest plan to convert golf course into athletic complex

Several hundred Studio City residents gathered outside the Weddington Golf and Tennis facility to protest a plan that would change the facility into an athletic complex.

The protest outside the 16-acre facility, which includes a nine-hole par-three golf course and driving range, at 4141 Whitsett Avenue began around 11 a.m.

The concerns over the plan to convert the facility into two sports fields, multiple gyms, eight tennis courts, a 50-meter swimming pool and a 500- car underground parking lot were raised by protesters saying the plan would create noise, increase traffic and include a loss of a green space near the Los Angeles river.

The property was bought by Harvard-Westlake School in 2019 for more than $40 million, the stations reported.