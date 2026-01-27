Homeowner shoots at burglary suspects in Studio City

The Brief A Studio City homeowner opened fire on two suspected burglars early Tuesday morning on Laurelcrest Drive. The suspects left the scene in a black Chevrolet Traverse SUV; it is unknown if they were hit. Los Angeles police are currently investigating the incident.



A homeowner in Studio City shot at two individuals during an alleged burglary attempt early Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. in the 11600 block of Laurelcrest Drive.

According to police, the homeowner fired multiple shots at two individuals believed to be attempting a burglary.

Following the gunfire, the suspects escaped in a black Chevrolet Traverse SUV.

What we don't know:

At this time, it remains unclear if the suspects or their vehicle were struck by the homeowner's gunfire.

Police have not yet provided descriptions of the two individuals involved.

It's unknown if the homeowner will face any charges for discharging the weapon.

What's next:

The LAPD continues to investigate and is asking any potential witnesses or neighbors in the area with surveillance video to come forward.

Authorities are also checking local hospitals for any individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds that match the time of the incident.