Studio City residents shelter in place after relentless storm triggers mudslide

Nearly 20 residents in a Studio City neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place after it was deemed unsafe by officials to evacuate the area.

Heavy rains hammered the area overnight as several road closures were in effect in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood over the Hollywood Hills.

The neighborhood became surrounded by between three and four feet of standing water, mud, and debris flow. In addition, a news crew’s vehicle became stuck in the mud for hours.

"We’re always worried about the mud and the hills and construction that’s happening throughout this area," Studio City resident Scott McPhail said.

McPhail described the current state of the neighborhood as "kind of scary," and said his home suffered storm damage in 2017.

Authorities said more than 270 Studio City residents were impacted by a power outage in the area.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Wrightwood Lane, Fredonia Drive, to Cahuenga Boulevard include winding and narrow streets that crews were working to clear Tuesday.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Mario Ramirez KTTV)

Mulholland Drive also remains closed between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Firefighters continue to evaluate the area and assess the damage.