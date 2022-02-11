Student taken into custody after having loaded handgun on campus of Cudahy school
LOS ANGELES - A student was taken into custody after allegedly having a loaded handgun on campus, according to LA School Police.
Police responded to the Elizabeth Learning Center in Cudahy Friday after reports of a person with a gun.
Officers arrived on scene, recovered the loaded handgun and took the student into custody.
No one was injured; it’s unknown how the student got a hold of the gun.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.
Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.
Advertisement