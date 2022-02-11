Student taken into custody after having loaded handgun on campus of Cudahy school

A student was taken into custody after allegedly having a loaded handgun on campus, according to LA School Police.

Police responded to the Elizabeth Learning Center in Cudahy Friday after reports of a person with a gun.

Officers arrived on scene, recovered the loaded handgun and took the student into custody.

No one was injured; it’s unknown how the student got a hold of the gun.

