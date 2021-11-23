Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area

Strutting its stuffing: Turkey checks out reflection in window

By Lola DiNizio
Published 
Updated 6:41PM
Storyful

Turkey checks out own reflection ahead of holidays

@EtIterAdAstra via Storyful

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - A turkey did some peacocking near Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, intently checking out its reflection in a window.

Wild turkeys have been regularly seen in the area since the 1970s, according to the Harvard Gazette, when biologists trapped and relocated 37 birds from New York to Massachusetts in a repopulation effort.

This video taken by Twitter user @EtIterAdAstra, who said they filmed it on November 23, shows the self-reflective turkey.

Storyful-264545-Strutting_Its_Stuffing_Turkey_Checks_Out_Reflection_in_Cambridge_Massachusetts - (9x16).00_00_28_08.Still001 copy

Credit: @EtIterAdAstra via Storyful