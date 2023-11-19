Strong, damaging winds whip across SoCal

Strong and potentially damaging winds continue to blow across Southern California Sunday, with some gusts expected to reach as high as 80 mph.

"Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible," the National Weather Service advised. "Travel could be difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles."

In the western San Gabriel Mountains, the Highway 14 Corridor and along the Grapevine, a high wind warning was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Forecasters predicted north winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 mph becoming northeast Sunday night through Tuesday morning and local gusts to 80 mph in the western San Gabriel mountains.

A wind advisory was in effect in the western Antelope Valley until 10 p.m. Monday, with north winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

In the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita and western San Fernando valleys, a wind advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Monday, and a high wind warning was issued from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

For the wind advisory, north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph were expected. For the high wind warning, northeast winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph were expected.

Similar advisories were issued for the Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Topanga areas.

A wind advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday in coastal areas of LA County and inland areas including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Norwalk, Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland and La Canada Flintridge. Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph were expected in these areas.

Orange County was expected to see gusts up to 60 mph overnight in both coastal and inland areas.

A wind advisory was issued from midnight Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the beach cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and San Clemente.

A high wind warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the inland areas of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo.