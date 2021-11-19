Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Man opens fire through sunroof of moving car in Queens

By Kathy Carvajal
Updated November 21, 2021 5:56AM
FOX 5 NY

Shooting from moving car

A suspect opened fire from a moving car on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Forest Park, Queens.

NEW YORK - The NYPD was searching for the suspect who opened fire from a moving vehicle on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens.

Video of the incident that resembled something out of a movie was released by police.

The suspect was standing through the sunroof facing the rear of the vehicle when the individual fired two shots in broad daylight, said police.

The black sedan driven by another individual was traveling westbound on the parkway near Exit 6 in Forest Hills at about 3:43 p.m. on Thursday when the shooter opened fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.