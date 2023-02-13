Store clerk grabs knife out of would-be robbers hands, chases him from store

A would-be robber is still on the run after video showed him holding a Westlake store clerk at knifepoint before she fought him off last week.

Sayda Ventura is a clerk at Amaya's Mini Market. Last Thursday, Feb. 9, security cameras from the store captured a man in a red baseball cap and black facemask walking behind the store counter before holding a large knife to Ventura's torso. In seconds, Ventura grabbed the knife out of the man's hands and chased him out of the store, yelling. The whole interaction lasted around 15 seconds.

According to Ventura, the man came in to buy deodorant, and as she went to get his change, he stepped behind the counter with the knife. Ventura recalled telling the man as he ran from the store, "I'm killing you if you come back."

According to Ventura the man told her to stay quiet and "don't say nothing, don't move because I'm killing you if you say something."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA store clerk snatches large knife from would-be robber, chases him out of business

Ventura works at the store to help pay for college, where she's studying to be a nursing assistant.

The store owner, who spoke with FOX 11, called the clerk brave and courageous for her actions.

The store has a cannister of pepper spray behind the counter for situations just like last week's, but Ventura said she didn't have time to think, just to act.

Police have said they're searching for the attacker.