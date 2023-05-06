Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after police chase in Long Beach

An approximately 10-minute car chase involving a possible stolen vehicle ended in Long Beach Saturday morning, where the suspect crashed and was taken into custody while his lone passenger fled the scene.

Seal Beach police were dispatched at about 7:10 a.m. Saturday to the area of First Street and Pacific Coast Highway regarding a possible stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the area of Second Street and PCH in the city of Long Beach and a pursuit was initiated, according to Lt. Julia Clasby of the Seal Beach Police Department.

"An officer utilized the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver in the area of the northbound 405 Freeway transition to the 710 south freeway, causing the vehicle to become disabled down an embankment," Clasby said in a statement.

The driver, Anthony Ramirez, 38, of Long Beach, stayed inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, she said. Ramirez complained of minor pain and was medically cleared at the hospital.

The male passenger fled the area on foot and was not located during a subsequent search, Clasby said.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.

Seal Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 562-799-4100, ext. 1649.