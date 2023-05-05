1 dead after chase, LAPD shooting in DTLA

What started with reports of an armed suspect turned into a high-speed chase on two major freeways ending with the suspect being fatally shot by Los Angeles police early Friday in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. near a freeway overpass in the area of 16th Street and Maple Avenue, just north of the 10 Freeway, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Two other suspects remain at large.

Officers began pursuing the three suspects in a vehicle shortly after midnight near Manchester and the northbound 110 Freeway. According to the LAPD, officers noticed one of the suspects had a handgun inside the vehicle.

The suspects got on the freeway, with the driver traveling at high rates of speed before transitioning to the eastbound 10 Freeway, then exiting at Maple and ultimately bailing out of the vehicle, police said.

The officers began chasing the suspects on foot and at some point two officers opened fire on one of the men, striking him multiple times. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the LAPD.

It was unclear if the suspect was armed or opened fire on the officers.

CNS contributed to this report.