Stolen airplane recovered in El Monte

The Brief A stolen airplane from an airport in La Verne was recovered by El Monte police officers at the San Gabriel Valley Airport. The plane was located after area law enforcement agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the aircraft. No suspect information is currently available, and the investigation is ongoing.



El Monte police officers have successfully recovered a stolen airplane from the San Gabriel Valley Airport.

What we know:

Early Monday morning, an airplane was stolen from an airport in La Verne, according to police.

Area law enforcement agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the stolen aircraft.

Photo courtesy El Monte Police Department

An El Monte Police Department graveyard shift patrol team who was responding to the San Gabriel Valley Airport for a location check found the stolen plane.

What we don't know:

While the aircraft has been recovered, no information on a suspect is currently available.