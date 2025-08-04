Stolen airplane recovered in El Monte
EL MONTE, Calif. - El Monte police officers have successfully recovered a stolen airplane from the San Gabriel Valley Airport.
What we know:
Early Monday morning, an airplane was stolen from an airport in La Verne, according to police.
Area law enforcement agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the stolen aircraft.
Photo courtesy El Monte Police Department
An El Monte Police Department graveyard shift patrol team who was responding to the San Gabriel Valley Airport for a location check found the stolen plane.
What we don't know:
While the aircraft has been recovered, no information on a suspect is currently available.
The Source: The information in this report is based on a social media post and official statements from the El Monte Police Department. Details about the recovery of the stolen plane, the timeline of events, and the lack of suspect information were all provided directly by the police department.