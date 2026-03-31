Stolen dog reunited with owner in LA after more than 3 years apart

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The Brief Baeya, a Boston Terrier stolen from a Los Angeles porch in 2022, was reunited with her owner, Shelton, after nearly four years. The reunion occurred at Wags & Walks Adoption Center after a friend spotted Baeya on the rescue’s Instagram page following her rescue from a local shelter. A stroke of luck played a major role, as a scheduled adoption for the dog fell through just 24 hours before the social media post went live.



A devastating case of pet theft reached a joyful conclusion at the Wags & Walks Adoption Center in Los Angeles.

The backstory:

In July 2022, Baeya, a Boston Terrier, was stolen from Shelton’s front porch during a brief moment when he stepped away.

For the next several years, Shelton maintained his search, distributing flyers and even launching a business featuring Baeya’s likeness to keep her face in the public eye.

The breakthrough came on March 30, 2026, when a friend saw an Instagram post from Wags & Walks featuring a stray Boston Terrier they had recently pulled from a municipal shelter.

Photo courtesy Wags & Walks

Shelton recognized the dog immediately as Baeya.

What we don't know:

The specific details of Baeya’s life during the four years she was missing remain a mystery.

While she was eventually found as a stray and processed through the shelter system before being rescued by Wags & Walks, it is unclear who had possession of her after the initial theft or how she ended up back on the streets.

What they're saying:

Shelton, who remained dedicated to the search for years, is now focused on getting Baeya settled back at home.

"I never stopped looking for her, but seeing her face on that Instagram post was a moment I can't even describe," Shelton shared.

Baeya and Shelton / Photo courtesy Wags & Walks

Representatives from Wags & Walks noted the incredible timing of the event, as the dog was nearly adopted by another family just one day prior to the viral post.

What you can do:

Pet owners are encouraged to ensure their animals are microchipped and that their contact information is kept up to date with the registry.

If you have a lost pet, local rescues recommend monitoring social media pages of organizations like Wags & Walks, as many "stray" animals are eventually pulled from high-capacity shelters by private rescue groups.