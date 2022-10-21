Stockton serial killer used ghost gun in attacks, police say

The man charged with killing three people in Stockton and who has been linked to three other deadly shootings may have used an illegal ghost gun to carry out some of the murders.

Welsey Brownlee, 45, was in court this week to face charges for the three most recently fatal shootings that police have said were the work of a serial killer. A ghost gun, or a weapon with no serial number, may have been the weapon of choice, police said.

Brownlee was arrested Saturday as he was "out hunting" for another victim to kill, according to police. He supposedly killed five men in Stockton this year and one man in Oakland last year. A woman also survived an earlier shooting.

Police said some victims were homeless, but not all. None was beaten or robbed, and the woman who survived said her attacker didn’t say anything.



