Alleged gunman with stash of weapons found inside DTLA apartment released on bond

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered a stash of weapons inside a downtown LA apartment unit following a reported shooting over the weekend.

Neighbors called the LAPD just before 1 a.m. Sunday after hearing gunfire at the apartment building located at the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Olive Street.

Officers heard between 15 and 20 more shots after arriving at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Roy Allen Henson, was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with discharging a firearm and his bail was set at $35,000.

Once inside the suspect’s apartment unit, they found what looked like an apparent weapons factory including alleged ghost guns, ammunition and gear.

Jail records indicate Henson was booked and was later released on bond Sunday.