Starting June 1, 'Big Beautiful Bill' imposes new work requirements for CalFresh recipients

The Brief CalFresh recipients, starting June 1, will be subject to new work requirements in order to continue receiving benefits. The new rules are being mandated by President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which was signed into law last July. California had exempted recipients from federal work requirements for food assistance during the 2020 COVID pandemic.



Starting next month, California will begin enforcing new federal guidelines that mandate CalFresh recipients to work 20 hours a week, or 80 hours a month, or risk a reduction in food benefits.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New CalFresh work requirements start June 1: What you need to know

California has, since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, exempted residents from the federal government’s "time limit" policy for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients that states those who don’t satisfy federal work requirements are only eligible to receive three months of food benefits in three years.

The new rules, mandated as part of the "Big Beautiful Bill" signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025, reinstate the time limit policy. The rules apply to adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who are able to work and who do not live with a child under the age of 14.

The California Legislative Analyst’s Office states that approximately 5.5 million Californians received over $12.5 billion in CalFresh benefits in 2024 and 2025. Those benefits were entirely federally funded, and the average monthly benefit was about $192 per person.

Those Californians currently receiving SNAP benefits will not be subject to the new work requirements until they recertify for benefits.

(Getty Images)

Exemptions

Dig deeper:

There are some exemptions to the rules for anyone who is:

Pregnant or has a physical or mental health condition that prevents them from working, or who is in a substance-use disorder program.

Caring for a person with a disability of a dependent child under the age of 14

Receiving or applying for disability benefits or unemployment benefits.

A member of a federally recognized tribe

Participating in another benefit program’s work requirement, such as CalWORKS (California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids) or CAAP (County Adult Assistance Program)

Going to school at least half time (student eligibility rules may apply).

Checking boxes

What we know:

Recipients can satisfy the 20 hours of work requirement in several ways:

Working a job

Volunteering or doing community service.

Participating in a county job training or employment program.

Being enrolled in school less than half-time, or being in a training program.

The San Francisco Human Services Agency’s website states work activities must be documented, and multiple activities can be combined for a total of 80 hours per month.

The county is offering an employment training program to connect SNAP recipients to workplaces in need.

Additionally, there are ways to work fewer than 80 hours per month and still meet the federal requirement. Work-related activities at nonprofits and city agencies that require fewer hours would qualify, but CalFresh recipients should check with their Benefits Program for more information.

Other restrictions

Local perspective:

California began implementing some Big Beautiful Bill restrictions earlier this year. In April, the state was barred from offering food assistance to humanitarian immigrants, including refugees and people claiming asylum in the United States. The California Department of Social Services estimated the new rule would impact around 72,000 people .

The new eligibility guidelines will be applied first to new CalFresh applicants, starting June 1. Current beneficiaries will only be subject to the new work requirements when they recertify their benefits.

Applications for CalFresh benefits submitted prior to June 1 will be considered under the current rules. A qualifying application submitted before June 1 would receive benefits for a year before being subject to the work rules.

CalFresh recipients typically have to recertify annually .

Other counties

Big picture view:

California’s ability to waive work requirements for SNAP benefits is limited to counties that have an unemployment rate of 10% or higher . Those counties are:

Alpine

Colusa

Imperial

Merced

Monterey

Plumas

Tulare