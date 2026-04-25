New CalFresh work requirements start June 1: What you need to know

The Brief Starting June 1, new federal rules expand CalFresh work and community engagement requirements for recipients aged 18 to 64. Most able-bodied adults without dependents must work, volunteer, or attend school for at least 20 hours weekly to keep benefits beyond three months. Specific exemptions remain for those with disabilities, pregnant individuals, and residents of seven California counties currently under a waiver.



California is implementing significant updates to CalFresh eligibility following changes to federal law.

These adjustments specifically target work and community engagement requirements for "Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents" (ABAWDs), expanding the age range and criteria for those who must participate to maintain their benefits.

What we know:

The new rules apply to adults between 18 and 64 who do not have a disability or a child under the age of 14.

To remain eligible for more than three months of benefits in a three-year period, these individuals must work an average of 20 hours per week, earn at least $217.50 weekly before taxes, or participate in an approved training program.

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Some groups previously excused—including those aged 55–64 and individuals experiencing homelessness—are now included in these requirements unless they qualify for a new exemption.

What we don't know:

The draft does not specify how the state will verify "community engagement" hours for those who choose volunteering over traditional employment.

It is also unclear if additional counties will seek waivers before the June 1 start date if their local unemployment rates shift significantly, or how the state will handle potential backlogs in processing exemption requests for the newly impacted age groups.

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What they're saying:

The federal government emphasizes that these rules are designed to encourage community engagement and employment.

According to the state's guidelines, the county's role is to "help connect ABAWDs with local work opportunities" to ensure they do not lose access to nutritional assistance.

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What you can do:

If you receive CalFresh, check if you fall into the 18–64 age bracket and review your exemption status.

You may be excused if you are pregnant, experiencing a physical or mental health issue that prevents working 20 hours a week, or if you live in a waived county (Alpine, Colusa, Imperial, Merced, Monterey, Plumas, or Tulare).

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If the rules apply to you, contact your local county social services office to document your work hours or find an approved training program to protect your benefits.