Stabbing incident under investigation near a LAUSD school

article

A stabbing incident is under investigation at a LAUSD school Wednesday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 3900 block of Tracy Street in the Los Feliz area, which is where John Marshall High School happens to be located.

One, possibly two people were stabbed and the suspect was taken into custody, LAPD told FOX 11.

As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown if the stabbing took place on campus, near campus, or if it happened near the school at all. FOX 11 is making additional calls to get more information on the stabbing investigation.

Officials did not say if the stabbing suspect is affiliated with the school. It is also unknown if the stabbing victim(s) attended the school.