Spending the day with the American Red Cross during a pandemic

Tuesday was a great learning experience. FOX 11 reporter Hal Eisner spending the day with the American Red Cross in Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades.

The organization is over 100 years old, but the hoops they are currently jumping through due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.

Like most organizations, this organization has had normal practices turned upside down.

The good news is that Red Cross officials have figured out ways to manage their operations despite the novel coronavirus.

Evacuation shelters are a major operation for the Red Cross.

Unlike past years the very layout of these temporary centers required change. Cots are ten feet apart. Sheets and blankets and all materials have been chosen to avoid the spread of the virus. There are other protocols.

Blood drives have proven to be a new challenge. People are still donating, but Red Cross Senior Manager Sean Inouye says the numbers of drive locations have been reduced because of the pandemic creating new challenges.

Go Bags are something volunteers and staff are pushing. These are like earthquake kits but could be used for any disaster when one has to flee upon evacuation orders.

The accompanying videos above have much more detail and we will hear more on all three of these topics on FOX 11 News In-Depth Sunday, September 27th on FOX 11 at 9:30 am and at Noon on My13.

