How Special Spirit Ranch empowers children and adults: 'I thought it was a miracle'

There is little doubt that therapeutic horseback riding helps children with disabilities, both cognitive functions and physical development. But there’s a lot more going on at Special Spirit: The Learning Ranch.

Nestled in the Shadow Hills community of the San Fernando Valley, the non-profit’s mission is to empower children and adults by making interactions with animals accessible to all.

In one corner, there are teenagers helping groom pigs and goats, while young children and adults are learning how to ride a horse in an arena.

"We emphasize the power tools of life," says founder Eva Lund, "like respect, responsibility, boundaries, relationship skills and so much more, when we interact with these animals."

That applies to everyone, she adds, from people dealing with PTSD or alcoholism, to autism, but even healthy individuals can learn a lot by spending time with the horses, pigs, goats and more at The Learning Ranch.

Since Special Spirit is housed in a working horse ranch, it attracts many of the equestrians who volunteer to help with the animals during educational programs.

But, where one really can appreciate the effect, is when seeing young people, with autism limiting functions like communication, start talking to the animals they are working with, and then, to other children.

"I thought it was a miracle," shares one emotional mom, sharing how her daughter is not only talking and interacting at the ranch, but is more communicative at home.

The whole thing is run with the help of volunteers, and depends on grants and donations.

If you are looking for a worthwhile tax donation, it’s definitely a place where one can see and experience where donations are going.

The public can usually visit between 10 a.m. and noon weekdays, but can always find out more by checking them out on social media or online at specialspirit.org