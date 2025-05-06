Security guard charged with murder in shooting death of Spartan College dean

A security guard is facing murder charges following a deadly shooting at a school in Inglewood.

Campus security guard Jesse Figueroa, 40, is accused of shooting and killing a college dean and injuring another employee at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology on May 2.

What we know:

Figueroa is charged with one felony count of murder; one felony count of attempted murder; one felony count of possession of firearm with prior violent convictions; and one felony count of possession of firearm by a felon with prior convictions. He faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said Figueroa was recently hired as a security guard on the campus. He said the victims were both women -- one a dean at the college and the other her receptionist or assistant. According to Butts, the 35-year-old dean was taken to a hospital in critical condition, possibly brain-dead, while the other 37-year-old victim was injured but stable.

The dean has since died, according to prosecutors. The names of the victims have not been released.

What they're saying:

Spartan College Inglewood Campus president Chris Becker issued a statement Saturday saying, "We are deeply saddened and upset by what transpired. Our thoughts are with our two staff members who are in medical care and their families during this time. Counseling services and support are being arranged for students and staff for the coming days."

Police swarmed the campus following the shooting. Butts said a 9mm shell casing was found at the scene and noted that DNA or fingerprint evidence may be present on it.

Figueroa was contacted and detained by Los Angeles Police Department officers. Authorities said a gun was found in his vehicle.