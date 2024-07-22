Southern California reacts to Biden dropping out of election

It was the talk of the nation.

President Biden sending a letter to America that he had decided to step down and everybody we met had something to say about it.

For instance, in Studio City, Paul Solomon said, "Well, I thought it was coming. I thought he was a bit too shaky."

Tina Stern had a different feeling. She said, "I think he did the right thing. And, I'm hoping we can come up with a great candidate to beat Trump because I think he's a disaster."

As she sat with family at a Studio City coffee shop Mimi Kirk said, "Well, I was actually happy to hear it. That's all I can say. We need to have some alternative."

Arlene Adler told us, "I loved Biden. I thought he was a great man, but age caught up with him and I felt really bad that he had to go down this way."

Another at the coffee shop, Lisa, said, "I'm happy that he that he made the decision to turn everything over and I think Kamala would make an amazing president and I would love to see her run with Josh Shapiro." Shapiro is the Governor of Pennsylvania.

Julie Isaacs will be of voting age in the November election, this shakeup scares her.

"I'm definitely afraid. I know it was probably the right choice for him and our country, but I'm definitely afraid for what's to come."

In Leimert Park to Eugene Hamilton, "He gave us 40 good years. He gave us 40 years. It's time to go sir."

Those we spoke with had many other thoughts.

Sandra Johnson and her husband weighed in as well. She said, "I'm a little disappointed first off that he was pushed to this point in time to having to step down."

Her husband said, "I was disappointed. I thought I saw it coming, but I was hoping for the best. I was hoping for a different outcome."

And, in East LA at Whittier Crafts on Whittier Blvd, Geraldo Castaneda told us she wasn't surprised.

Tina Ji said, "I'm not surprised at all... because of the age."

And, Betty Gonzalez said when she heard it her first reaction was "No way!"

Many of those we spoke with had many other things to say.

For Geraldo Castaneda and Bettery Gonzalez they're concerned about the economy. Gonzalez says, " I work alot so, at least we could have the gasoline be a little bit lower and then at least we have a little bit more money at home."

Julia Isaacs was clear. "I want to live in a world where I can choose with what to do with my body."

Some, like a woman named Lisa in Studio City said, "I'm sure that was the most difficult decision. He thought about taking this on and I think with the people that surround him they let him know it was a good idea for him to step down. I think it was probably one of the most difficult decisions he had to make. I feel sad for him. I feel it was the right move."

Some talked about who should be at the top of the ticket.

Tina Stern said about Kamala Harris, "I don't think she's the strongest candidate that we have. It's possible depending on who would be her vice president, but there are other people that I favor."

And, Heywood Jackson said, "Personally, I would like to see her choose Hillary Clinton as a running mate. I think that would be more historic."