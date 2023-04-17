'Warming trend' in Southern California forecast: Here's when

Get ready for some warmer temperatures, Southern California!

A warming trend is in the forecast for much of the region, with temperatures in the upper 70s to even the near 90s for some areas possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Warmer temperatures as well as Santa Ana winds are possible between Friday and Saturday, the NWS said.

Leading up to the warming trend, however, low fog, drizzle, and cloudy conditions will continue to impact much of the region. Cooler temperatures ranging from the lower to mid-60s will be commonplace, the NWS said.

Wednesday is when we'll start to see those warmer temperatures making their way, bringing along clear conditions and plenty of sunshine.

