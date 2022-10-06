These 6 Southern California cities are among safest places for trick-or-treating in America: study

There's a new study out on the safest cities for trick-or-treating nationwide this year.

Six cities are right here in Southern California that made it into the top 25.

Irvine was the top SoCal city on the list at No. 6, followed by Carlsbad (#8), Burbank (#18), Torrance (#24), and Murrieta (#25).

The number one safest city in America for trick-or-treaters is Gilbert, Arizona.

Cambridge, Massachusetts came in second place, followed by Cary, North Carolina. Naperville, Illinois ranked fourth, and Rochester, Minnesota rounded out the top five.

The study was conducted by the Chamber of Commerce website, which looked at pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders, and other factors.