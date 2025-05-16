Woman killed in South LA hit-and-run; LAPD searching for suspect



A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Investigators said the driver fled the scene and remains at large.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division said the call came in at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Towne Avenue. A felony hit-and-run occurred involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The vehicle, described as a black Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger, was traveling westbound on Florence Avenue just east of Towne Avenue when it collided with the victim. The impact launched the woman westward, where she landed on the roadway.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the female pedestrian deceased at the scene.

Florence was closed between San Pedro Street and Avalon Boulevard as officers investigated the crash.

The LAPD South Traffic Division is now leading the investigation.

What they're saying:

According to a witness at the scene, the woman had been crossing the street when the black sedan struck her and drove off westbound toward the 110 Freeway.

What we don't know:

There is currently no confirmed identification of the victim, and the suspect has not been located.

Police have not said whether surveillance footage is being used in the investigation.

The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department.



