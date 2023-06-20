Boy, teen girl critically injured in 5-car crash in South LA

A young boy and a teenage girl were critically injured in a five-car crash that is being investigated as a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of S. Main Street. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, five people were injured when five cars crashed on the street.

Three of the five had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials, but two — identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were critically injured. They, along with a 31-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital while the other two people involved in the crash declined transport.

The LAFD originally reported that one of the crash victims needed to be pulled from the car, but did not say which of the victims needed to be rescued.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was being investigated as a hit-and-run after the driver who may have caused the crash ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.