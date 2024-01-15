Woman killed, man critically injured in South LA hit-and-run crash

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured after investigators said they were struck by a speeding driver in South Los Angeles.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the pedestrians were in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and W. 93rd Street in South LA’s Vermont Vista neighborhood. A man and a woman were crossing the street when police said a driver in a silver Kia SUV struck the two pedestrians.

Authorities said the driver did stop for a quick moment before they drove away from the scene.

Witnesses stopped to help the couple until first responders arrived.

The woman was declared dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Officials said he is expected to survive.

Later that evening, police said the Kia was found abandoned a few blocks away from the scene of the crash.

Witnesses also told investigators they saw the same vehicle speeding down Vermont earlier, weaving in and out of traffic before the deadly collision.

The vehicle is now in police custody.

Those with information about the crash are asked to contact the LAPD.