South LA shootout: Suspect killed, security guard hurt
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was shot dead and one of two security guards injured during a shootout with police in South Los Angeles Sunday.
The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the area near Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles Street, according to police.
The security guard injured suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital.
A second suspect was also taken into custody, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
City News Service contributed to this report.