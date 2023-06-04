South LA shootout: Suspect killed, security guard hurt

A suspect was shot dead and one of two security guards injured during a shootout with police in South Los Angeles Sunday.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the area near Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles Street, according to police.

The security guard injured suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital.

A second suspect was also taken into custody, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.