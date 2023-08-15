1 in custody following reported stabbing at South LA school

article

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a school in South LA following a report a student was stabbed on campus Tuesday afternoon.

An LAPD official said the department received a call around 12:45 p.m. from Joseph Pomeroy Widney Career Preparatory & Transition Center located in the 2300 block of South Gramercy Place in South LA’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Video from SkyFOX showed multiple patrol vehicles at the scene.

Tuesday marks the second day of school for the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest district in the nation.

A suspect was taken into custody and no further information was immediately released.

