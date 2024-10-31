Pursuit suspects crash into innocent driver, flee from scene

Two suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment building after they fled following a crash during a pursuit in LA County.

The suspect was allegedly wanted for armed robbery.

SkyFOX was over the chase as they drove on surface streets through South LA, Harvard Heights and Pico-Union.

The suspect, in a silver sedan, was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and blowing through red lights.

As the driver ran another red light, they crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of James M. Wood Blvd. and Alverado St. in Pico-Union.

The female driver and male passenger immediately opened their door and fled the scene. They jumped over fences and entered an apartment building near 8th Street and Westlake Ave.

Police surrounded the building as the two suspects barricaded inside.

Around noon, the passenger was taken into custody. Police are still searching for the driver.

This is a developing story, check back for updates