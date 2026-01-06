South LA woman attacked by neighbor's pit bull; was told police, animal services can't do anything

The Brief Megan Hayward was attacked by her neighbor's pit bull. She said she called LAPD and Animal Services and was told there was nothing they could do. Meanwhile, the owner of the dog said his pit bull is not vicious, and it was a freak attack.



A South LA woman is speaking out after she was brutally attacked by her neighbor's pit bull. She said she's reached out to police and animal services, but was told there's nothing they can do.

What they're saying:

"There was no alarm. There was no barking. He just ran straight toward me. I didn't even have time to react. He lashed onto my arm immediately," Megan Hayward told FOX 11.

She was brutally attacked by her neighbor's pit bull in a shared space outside her south LA home on December 4th.

Hayward says the dog was never quarantined, never impounded, and remains in the same shared space. Most of her injuries were severe.

Megan filed a report with Animal Services after calling LAPD, and she said Animal Services told her since the attack happened on private property there’s nothing they can do.

"It really just illuminates the disparities that happen in densely populated neighborhoods in Los Angeles. If you go up and down this block or around this neighborhood, you'll see a lot of shared common areas for tenants."

She says she's disappointed LAPD and Animal Services did nothing to help, and says she feels like a prisoner in her own home.

The other side:

FOX 11 spoke to Antonio Rodrigo, the owner of the dog, who called the attack a ‘freak accident.’

"He’s not a vicious dog, he doesn’t go after people. It was a freak accident that I don’t know what could have been done unless I was there in that moment to stop him from doing anything," Rodrigo stated. "He’s not running around without a leash, we’re trying to mitigate every single situation that we can."