Man, woman killed in overnight shooting in South LA

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after a man and woman were shot dead in South LA late Monday night.

Shots fired during social gathering

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting happened at the intersection of 50th Street and S. Central Avenue in South LA’s Central-Alameda neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Monday, June 16.

The early stages of the investigation reveal a group of about 5 to 10 people were outside talking when they were approached by two suspects who started shooting.

A witness told FOX 11 off-camera that everyone began running and still, the suspects continued following them.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The woman’s family from Bakersfield drove to the scene after they received a call about what had occurred. They described her as a 48-year-old mother and grandmother.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released by officials.

A detailed description of the two suspects was not available.