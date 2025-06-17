Man, woman killed in overnight shooting in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after a man and woman were shot dead in South LA late Monday night.
Shots fired during social gathering
What we know:
Authorities said the shooting happened at the intersection of 50th Street and S. Central Avenue in South LA’s Central-Alameda neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Monday, June 16.
The early stages of the investigation reveal a group of about 5 to 10 people were outside talking when they were approached by two suspects who started shooting.
A witness told FOX 11 off-camera that everyone began running and still, the suspects continued following them.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to an area hospital where he died.
The woman’s family from Bakersfield drove to the scene after they received a call about what had occurred. They described her as a 48-year-old mother and grandmother.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released by officials.
A detailed description of the two suspects was not available.
