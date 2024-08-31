South LA crash sends 4, including 2 LASD deputies, to hospital

article

Two sheriff's deputies and two other people were in stable condition Saturday after a "quasi head-on crash" in South Los Angeles that sent a patrol SUV into a building, authorities said.

The collision occurred at about 10:50 p.m. Friday at 94th Street and Normandie Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The crash involved a vehicle with two people inside and a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV occupied by two deputies that subsequently crashed into a building, according to a watch commander at the sheriff's South Los Angeles station.

All four victims were taken to a hospital. No arrests were made and the investigation was ongoing, the watch commander said.

Both vehicles sustained moderate to major damage. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.