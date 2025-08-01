South LA business owner frustrated after 3rd burglary attempt

The Brief A group of suspects attempted to burglarize a wholesale clothing store in South LA on Friday morning. They were unable to gain entry after they were stopped by a second gate. The business owner is frustrated and said it's the third time his business has been targeted.



A South Los Angeles business owner is grappling with the aftermath of a third burglary attempt that occurred early Friday morning.

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said as many as six suspects targeted the business.

The suspects arrived in two vehicles, including a stolen silver sedan. The burglary attempt occurred just after 5 a.m. when the suspects used the stolen vehicle to ram into the business's roll-up gate. However, they were unable to get inside since there was additional metal gate inside, leaving empty-handed and abandoning the stolen car at the scene.

What they're saying:

The business owner expressed frustration over the repeated targeting of his establishment, stating, "It is hard enough for a business owner nowadays."

Timeline:

5:00 a.m.: Suspects arrive at the business in two cars, including a stolen silver sedan.

Shortly after: The stolen car is used to ram into the roll-up gate.

Following the break-in: Suspects encounter a second metal gate inside and leave without taking anything.

Post-incident: LAPD's Newton Burglary Detectives impound the abandoned stolen car and begin handling the case.

What's next:

The LAPD's Newton Burglary Detectives are investigating the incident. So far, no suspects have been taken into custody.