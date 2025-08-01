South LA business owner frustrated after 3rd burglary attempt
LOS ANGELES - A South Los Angeles business owner is grappling with the aftermath of a third burglary attempt that occurred early Friday morning.
What we know:
An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said as many as six suspects targeted the business.
The suspects arrived in two vehicles, including a stolen silver sedan. The burglary attempt occurred just after 5 a.m. when the suspects used the stolen vehicle to ram into the business's roll-up gate. However, they were unable to get inside since there was additional metal gate inside, leaving empty-handed and abandoning the stolen car at the scene.
What they're saying:
The business owner expressed frustration over the repeated targeting of his establishment, stating, "It is hard enough for a business owner nowadays."
Timeline:
- 5:00 a.m.: Suspects arrive at the business in two cars, including a stolen silver sedan.
- Shortly after: The stolen car is used to ram into the roll-up gate.
- Following the break-in: Suspects encounter a second metal gate inside and leave without taking anything.
- Post-incident: LAPD's Newton Burglary Detectives impound the abandoned stolen car and begin handling the case.
What's next:
The LAPD's Newton Burglary Detectives are investigating the incident. So far, no suspects have been taken into custody.
The Source: Information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on the morning of August 1, 2025.