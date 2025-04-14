3 shot at South LA bus stop
LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating after three people were shot at a bus stop in South LA.
What we know:
The triple shooting happened near Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Two of the victims were described as a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s.
The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting. The conditions of the victims are unknown.
No suspect description was provided.
Violent weekend hits area
Local perspective:
This shooting comes after a violent weekend in South LA left two dead, including a 13-year-old girl.
Over the weekend, three shootings occurred within a mile of each other.
A 13-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting inside her house Friday night.
Police said the girl was not targeted, and the bullets appeared to have been meant for a group of people on the sidewalk nearby. That shooting occurred near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue.
The body of a woman shot several times was found near San Pedro between 102nd and 103rd, police said. A memorial has since been created there.
After that one, a witness said there was another shooting up the street.
Police said early Sunday morning, a man was shot next to his truck near 108th Street. It happened when he was parked right across the street from the Southeast LAPD Community Station.