3 shot at South LA bus stop

Published  April 14, 2025 5:24pm PDT
South Los Angeles
The victims include a 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.

    • Three people were shot at a bus stop Monday evening. 
    • No suspect description was provided. 
    • This triple shooting comes after three other shootings were reported in the South LA area over the weekend. Two of those shootings were fatal. 

LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating after three people were shot at a bus stop in South LA.

What we know:

The triple shooting happened near Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. 

Two of the victims were described as a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting. The conditions of the victims are unknown. 

No suspect description was provided. 

Violent weekend hits area 

Local perspective:

This shooting comes after a violent weekend in South LA left two dead, including a 13-year-old girl. 

Over the weekend, three shootings occurred within a mile of each other. 

A 13-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting inside her house Friday night. 

Police said the girl was not targeted, and the bullets appeared to have been meant for a group of people on the sidewalk nearby. That shooting occurred near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue.

In one shooting, a teen girl who was inside her house was shot in the head. She died from her injuries two days later.

The body of a woman shot several times was found near San Pedro between 102nd and 103rd, police said. A memorial has since been created there. 

After that one, a witness said there was another shooting up the street. 

Police said early Sunday morning, a man was shot next to his truck near 108th Street. It happened when he was parked right across the street from the Southeast LAPD Community Station. 

  • Information for this story was provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and City News Service. 

