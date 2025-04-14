3 shot at South LA bus stop

The Brief Three people were shot at a bus stop Monday evening. No suspect description was provided. This triple shooting comes after three other shootings were reported in the South LA area over the weekend. Two of those shootings were fatal.



Police are investigating after three people were shot at a bus stop in South LA.

What we know:

The triple shooting happened near Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Two of the victims were described as a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting. The conditions of the victims are unknown.

No suspect description was provided.

Violent weekend hits area

Local perspective:

This shooting comes after a violent weekend in South LA left two dead, including a 13-year-old girl.

Over the weekend, three shootings occurred within a mile of each other.

A 13-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting inside her house Friday night.

Police said the girl was not targeted, and the bullets appeared to have been meant for a group of people on the sidewalk nearby. That shooting occurred near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue.

The body of a woman shot several times was found near San Pedro between 102nd and 103rd, police said. A memorial has since been created there.

After that one, a witness said there was another shooting up the street.

Police said early Sunday morning, a man was shot next to his truck near 108th Street. It happened when he was parked right across the street from the Southeast LAPD Community Station.