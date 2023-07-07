6-year-old boy stable after being shot in South LA while watching fireworks on 4th of July

The family of six-year-old Bryan Robles Jr. provided an update after he was struck by a stray bullet while watching fireworks in South Los Angeles on the 4th of July.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boy watching fireworks with family struck by stray bullet in South LA

After multiple surgeries, the Robles family said his condition has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Neighbors said the boy's family was hosting an Independence Day party and that the boy was watching fireworks when his mother noticed he suddenly fell to the ground. The boy’s mother tried to drive him to the hospital but only made it a few blocks before paramedics took over at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro Street. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Days later, the family says his condition has improved.

Later in the investigation, authorities determined Bryan was hit by a stray bullet.

The LAPD said a bullet fired into the sky can climb up to two miles before coming back down with deadly force. They added tracing a stray bullet to a shooter is not impossible, but it is extremely difficult when so much gunfire was reported in the area.

No arrests have been announced.