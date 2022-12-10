South Gate police spread holiday cheer to family whose Christmas donations were stolen

A real life Grinch nearly ruined Christmas for one South Gate family when he stole their holiday decorations. But police refused to just let that go; they stepped in and helped deliver a special Christmas gift to the Carrillo family.

"When the Police Officers Association of South Gate saw your news article on this, we just felt moved by it. It kind of hurt us deep down and giving the situation, we felt compelled to go out and help this family out, give them some new decorations, bring some Christmas cheer," said South Gate officer Isaac Beteta.

On Friday night, a Christmas caravan, filled with toys for families in need, paid a visit to the Carrillo family. Thanks to police and generous community members, they delivered new decorations and toys to the family.

"It's very nice, very kind to do that. I like to say you're the best," said 6-year-old Kaylee Carrillo.