South Dakota Airport employee juggles batons, entertains passengers waiting for flight

Video posted on Facebook showed the moment an airport employee in South Dakota gave a stellar performance, juggling batons and entertaining onlookers on March 6.

One young traveler waiting for his plane at Sioux Falls Regional Airport was so enamored by the performance that the little boy’s mother, McKenzie Schelhaas made sure to film the employee and share the experience on social media.

"This lady is my hero – thank you for making traveling so fun!" Schelhaas wrote on a Facebook post that featured the video.

Schelhaas posted a video on her Facebook page showing her son, Maddex, looking mesmerized as a ramp agent juggles batons, bows, and waves.

Maddex waves back as his family and other airline passengers waiting for their flight can be heard in the background laughing and cheering.

"That’s awesome! I love people that make their jobs fun and fun for others," wrote one Facebook user.

