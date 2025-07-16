Sophia Hutchins' cause of death released: Caitlyn Jenner's friend, manager was 29
LOS ANGELES - Sophia Hutchins' cause of death was announced on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager.
Sophia Hutchins cause of death
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Office, Hutchins died from "multiple blunt force injuries" on July 2. County officials ruled her death an accident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager, dead at 29
Hutchins, who was Jenner's long-time friend and manager, was killed after the ATV she was in fell hundreds of feet off a cliff in Malibu, TMZ reported. According to TMZ, Hutchins was riding along Jenner's road, when it hit the bumper of a moving car, and the impact pushed the ATV off the shoulder of the road and more than 300 feet down the cliff side.
What we don't know:
It's not clear whether Jenner was home at the time of the crash.
Who was Sophia Hutchins
The backstory:
Hutchins was born in 1996 in Washington state, and graduated from Pepperdine University in 2019, Deadline reported.
According to TMZ, Hutchins made several appearances on Jenner's documentary series "I Am Cait," before becoming Jenner's manager.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, TMZ, Deadline and previous FOX 11 reports.