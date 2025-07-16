Sophia Hutchins' cause of death released: Caitlyn Jenner's friend, manager was 29

article

The Brief The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has released Sophia Hutchins' cause of death. Hutchins was Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager. She died on July 2, after an ATV accident in Malibu, near Jenner's home.



Sophia Hutchins' cause of death was announced on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager.

Sophia Hutchins cause of death

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners Office, Hutchins died from "multiple blunt force injuries" on July 2. County officials ruled her death an accident.

Hutchins, who was Jenner's long-time friend and manager, was killed after the ATV she was in fell hundreds of feet off a cliff in Malibu, TMZ reported. According to TMZ, Hutchins was riding along Jenner's road, when it hit the bumper of a moving car, and the impact pushed the ATV off the shoulder of the road and more than 300 feet down the cliff side.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether Jenner was home at the time of the crash.

Who was Sophia Hutchins

The backstory:

Hutchins was born in 1996 in Washington state, and graduated from Pepperdine University in 2019, Deadline reported.

According to TMZ, Hutchins made several appearances on Jenner's documentary series "I Am Cait," before becoming Jenner's manager.