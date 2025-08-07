Son Heung-Min signs deal with LAFC

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced the acquisition of South Korean national team captain Son Heung-Min.

What we know:

Son previously spent 10 years with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, where he scored 173 goals across all competitions, registered 101 assists, and became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021–22.

Son also played for Hamburger SV from 2010-13, then fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen from 2013-15. On the South Korean national team, Son scored 51 international goals and represented the country in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and four AFC Asian Cups.

According to a statement from LAFC, Son appeared in three World Cups and is one of South Korea’s all-time leading scorers in over 130 appearances.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 6: Son Hueng-Min of Los Angeles Football Club poses on the pitch after he was introduced during a news conference at BMO Stadium on August 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football," LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. "His ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at LAFC. We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career. Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community -- both on and off the pitch."

LAFC confirmed Wednesday that Son will be a designated player through 2027, with options for 2028 and 2029. He will be eligible to play when he receives his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate, according to the team.

"I'm incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world," Son said. "Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter. I'm excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to L.A. to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans. I cannot wait to get started."

Son announced his plans to leave Tottenham on Saturday, one day before the team concluded its East Asian tour by facing Newcastle United in an exhibition in Seoul, South Korea.

"Before we start, I just want to share the information that I have decided to leave this club this summer," Son said. "It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career.