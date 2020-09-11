Some LA County COVID-19 testing sites to close over the weekend due to poor air quality

article

Due to safety concerns from hazardous and unhealthy air quality in the region, Los Angeles County updated its closures of certain COVID-19 testing sites through the weekend.

The testing sites that are closed Friday are:

-- California State University Los Angeles;

-- College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita; and

-- Panorama City.

The testing sites closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday are:

Advertisement

-- East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park;

-- Pomona Fairplex Gate 17;

-- San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte; and

-- Montebello Civic Center.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said it is continuing to closely monitor the updated air quality index and advisories issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, and will regularly reassess opening of the testing sites impacted by the local wildfires.

The county's COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center said all residents

who had a testing appointment at an affected site will be notified via email to

reschedule their appointment.

For residents who did not provide an email, a notification will be made via phone call. Same-day appointments are still available at testing sites that are open across county.

Residents who would like to make an appointment or reschedule their appointment at a location not affected by poor air quality can go to

covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or call 211.

Residents who have a regular source of care should first seek testing from their health care provider if they are symptomatic or have a known positive exposure, the EOC stated. People without a regular provider can call 211.

RELATED: Poor air quality prompts closure of several LA County parks

Two major local wildfires, the El Dorado Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains and the Bobcat Fire burning north of Azusa and Glendora in

the Angeles National Forest, are producing substantial amounts of wildfire

smoke, which can be harmful to people's health, the EOC stated.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the entire city of Los Angeles was experiencing smoke pollution levels that were worse than the day before. Pollution levels in many areas were deemed "unhealthy.''

In El Monte, where the county has closed one of its COVID-19 testing sites through the weekend, the air quality was considered "very unhealthy,''

not just for sensitive groups.

Symptoms from wildfire smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illnesses like bronchitis, the EOC stated. People with sensitive conditions may experience difficulty breathing, wheezing,

coughing, fatigue and chest pain.