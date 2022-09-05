Expand / Collapse search

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 10:49AM
Los Angeles County
FOX 11

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. 

Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. 

Traffic was backed up on the Pacific Coast Highway for several hours, officials added. 

You can check to see which beaches are open and closed by tapping or clicking here.


 