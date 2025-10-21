Some airlines relocate as LAX closes Terminal 5 for renovations ahead of 2028 Olympics

The Brief Terminal 5 at LAX is temporarily closing for renovations ahead of the 2028 Olympics, causing airlines to relocate to other terminals. Travelers are advised to check their terminal and allow extra time for drop-off and pick-up due to potential traffic congestion. The $1.6 billion renovation aims to improve ticketing, baggage claim, and connectivity to the Automated People Mover, with completion expected in 2027.



Big upgrades are coming to Terminal 5 at LAX, which means you could see more traffic and congestion than usual.

Renovations are ramping up at LAX ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Some people flying out of LAX on Tuesday were just learning Terminal 5 is closing temporarily. That means some airlines will relocate to other terminals.

"Oh my goodness, more chaos," said Sally Crocker, who was flying out of LA on Tuesday.

"We just heard about it right now, that's really crazy," another traveler said.

There are signs at the airport to signal to travelers about the construction and relocation taking place. LAX is suggesting people check their terminal before their flight and allow for extra time for drop-off and pick-up as they undergo a major renovation, which could cause traffic congestion.

"I'm going to get here earlier, like super early, like four hours ahead of time," said Cecil Burroughs, who was flying out of LAX Tuesday.

JetBlue is now operating out of Terminal 1. Beginning Wednesday, Spirit Airlines will be out of Terminal 2, and on October 28, American Airlines will be out of Terminal 4.

"I was kind of concerned that I was going to have a long line in TSA, so I came early," said Sally Crocker.

Crocker, who was flying Spirit on Tuesday, said she was concerned about delays due to the government shutdown but was happy to be flying out of LAX before the airline relocates.

"This is going to be chaotic tomorrow," said Crocker. "I think they should definitely plan on getting here earlier than they would have thought."

LAX says Terminals 4 and 5 are undergoing a $1.6 billion renovation and are expected to be complete in 2027. The airport says the renovation will create a central location for things like ticketing and baggage claim.

LAX says the upgrades will also allow for a direct connection to the Automated People Mover.

While some travelers aren't too pleased with the idea of potentially more congestion due to construction, they are looking forward to flying out of an upgraded airport.

"The Olympics are coming to LA so there's not much that we can do, but I do think that it's a good idea they're starting now," one traveler told FOX 11. "Just so we're not rushed."