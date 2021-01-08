‘SoHo Karen’ appears in virtual hearing after arrest in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman who was caught on camera attacking a 14-year-old boy after falsely accusing him of stealing her phone -- which she had left inside an Uber -- appeared before a judge in a virtual hearing.

Miya Ponsetto, known by many on social media as "SoHo Karen" is facing four felony charges from New York, where the incident took place.

Ponsetto left New York City after police asked for the public's help in finding her. The young woman is from Simi Valley and detectives from New York followed her all the way to Southern California.

Ultimately, she was arrested in the Ventura County community of Piru on Thursday. She led authorities on a brief pursuit, ending outside her home. She refused to get out of the car but officers eventually pulled her out and placed her in handcuffs.

On Friday, Ponsetto made her virtual court appearance via Zoom. She agreed to return to New York to face the charges.

Before she heads east, a judge also has to deal with the fact that Ponsetto was supposed to make a court appearance over a completely different matter.

In October, she was arrested near Moorpark for allegations of driving under the influence. She had previously pled no contest on a separate DUI incident in Los Angeles County back in March 2020.

Also in 2020, Ponsetto and her mom both got arrested by police in Beverly Hills at the Peninsula Hotel. The mom was charged with assaulting a police officer and Ponsetto is accused of public drunkenness.

All those issues will be set aside, as the four felony charges in New York is expected to take precedence. She is expected to be extradited to New York sometime next week.

