4-year-old girl facing deportation allowed to stay in US to continue life-saving medical care

A 4-year-old girl receiving life-saving medical care in the US, whose family was told to self-deport to Mexico, was granted a reprieve from possible deportation Tuesday.

The family received a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services advising them that they had been granted humanitarian parole "for a period of one year."

Journey to US for medical aid

The backstory:

The 4-year-old girl, only identified as Sofia, suffers from short bowel syndrome, which prevents her from being able to take in and process nutrients on her own. She requires special medical care, such as undergoing IV treatments 14 hours a day in her home.

During a press conference in May, Sofia's mother said she wasn't getting healthier in Mexico, and decided to seek treatment in the US.

Attorneys for the family say Sofia and her parents arrived at the US-Mexico border in July 2023 seeking humanitarian parole for the purpose of getting medical treatment for their daughter. They arrived in Tijuana and were sent to a hospital in San Diego and then transferred to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. On April 11, the family received a notice that their humanitarian parole would be revoked, and their work permits would be canceled. Another notice was sent weeks later and a third was sent in May verifying that they were no longer in lawful status and vulnerable to deportation. The notice also urged them to self-deport immediately.

If deported, Sofia would stop receiving specialized care. Her doctors at Children’s Hospital LA say without proper treatment Sofia would die within days.

Calling for action

Dig deeper:

News of Sofia's condition quickly spread and lawmakers in California and several other states sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging her to reconsider the termination of their legal status.

Attorneys for Sofia's family said the threat of them being deported is a symbol of the administration’s reckless deportation policy.

"This treatment can not be administered outside the United States so it is imperative that she remains here," Gina Amato Lough, Directing Attorney at Public Counsel said during a May 28 press conference.

"Deporting this family under these conditions is not only unlawful, but it constitutes a moral failure that violates the basic tenets of humanity and decency," Lough added.